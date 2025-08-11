TUMPAT, Aug 11 — A total of 128 illegal jetties along Sungai Golok, stretching from Pengkalan Kubor in Tumpat, to Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas, will be demolished by local authorities (PBT) following approval from the state government.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the move is part of efforts to strengthen border control and curb cross-border crimes between Malaysia and Thailand.

“The demolition of these jetties is expected to completely eliminate the use of illegal routes in the area and help prevent cross-border criminal activities.

“We estimate the cost to demolish each jetty will range between RM2,000 and RM5,000. The operation will be carried out in cooperation with various agencies,” he told reporters after conducting border inspections in Rantau Panjang and Pengkalan Kubor today.

He added that ongoing border inspections have successfully reduced the use of these illegal entry points by up to 20 per cent.

“To further strengthen border control, two new posts in Jeram Perdah, which have been fully completed, will soon be staffed by members of the General Operations Force (GOF) after receiving approval from the director of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID). These posts will be known as JP1 and JP2.

“Currently, six old control posts remain operational, while six more are under construction, and several outdated posts have already been demolished,” he said.

In a related development, Mohd Yusoff added that police have submitted a proposal to the Home Ministry for eight additional control posts - two each in the Rantau Panjang and Jeram Perdah sectors, and four in Pengkalan Kubor, including Pulau Tengkorak.

He also noted that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for border monitoring is not feasible here due to the narrow width of Sungai Golok, where smugglers can cross quickly by boat in just seconds.

On June 19, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said that various proposals are being explored to enhance the country’s border security, including the construction of a wall along the high-risk Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan.

He stressed that border security remains a government priority, as the area is often used for smuggling drugs and poses potential security threats if left unchecked. — Bernama