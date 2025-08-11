KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Malaysians are more optimistic than the global average about entering their later years, with almost six in ten saying they look forward to old age, according to a new Ipsos survey.

In its Malaysian Attitudes Towards Ageing 2025 survey, the global market research firm found that 58 per cent of Malaysians expressed a positive outlook towards ageing.

That was well above the global average of 38 per cent and in line with other Southeast Asian nations.

“In developed countries, a longer life expectancy and a higher threshold for what is considered ‘old age’ do not translate into positive sentiment,” the firm noted.

It added that enthusiasm rises with income, education, and perceived distance from old age.

Ipsos suggested Malaysia’s upbeat view of ageing is likely tied to cultural respect for elders and strong family and community support networks.

Optimism is even higher in neighbouring Indonesia at 89 per cent and the Philippines at 74 per cent, while Thailand stands at 58 per cent and Singapore at 46 per cent.

In contrast, only 30 per cent of Japanese respondents and 10 per cent of French respondents said they look forward to old age.

Old age now begins at 60

That optimism is reflected in shifting perceptions of when old age starts. Malaysians now place the threshold at 60, compared to 56 in 2018 — a four-year increase unique in Southeast Asia.

Indonesians put the mark at 59, Filipinos at 60, Singaporeans at 62, and Thais at 65. The global average is 66, with France topping the list at 72.

Living longer than expected

Malaysians believe they will live to an average of 74 years, slightly under the actual life expectancy of 75.2 years.

This gap is narrower than in countries like Japan, where people expect to live to 80 years despite a life expectancy of 83.5 years.

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia’s life expectancy is 72.5 years and the Philippines’ is 71.8 years.

Ipsos noted that countries with higher life expectancy tend to be less optimistic about ageing, while those with lower life expectancy, such as Indonesia and the Philippines, are more positive.

Investment needed for aged nation

The firm warned that with Malaysia projected to become an “aged nation” by 2043 — when 14 per cent of the population will be aged 65 and above — and the average Malaysian expected to spend 15 years in old age, greater investment in healthcare and social protection will be crucial to ensuring later years are lived with health, dignity and fulfilment.

To note, the findings of the survey are based on interviews with a representative sample of adults aged under 75 across 32 countries, totalling around 23,745 respondents.