KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Police arrested an MP’s former personal assistant for uploading a video of the MP without authorisation and knowledge to his Facebook account.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the man, 43, was arrested at 11.30 am on Friday in Pasir Mas, Kelantan after the MP discovered the video post on a Facebook account named “Mohd Syahrizal’ on July 30.

“The post resulted in negative comments by other Facebook users that stressed the individual and affected their reputation and psychological state, causing the MP to feel threatened and afraid should anything happen to them due to the Facebook account holder’s actions.

“A Samsung and a Vivo mobile phone belonging to the suspect were seized to facilitate investigations,” he said in a statement today, adding that the suspect has been remanded for four days from Aug 9 till tomorrow.

The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama