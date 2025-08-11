KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Malaysia and Senegal are working to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, haj, waqf, and halal industry, which hold significant potential for joint development.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said these areas were among the key topics discussed during a courtesy call by Senegal’s Minister of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, Yassine Fall, earlier today.

“We also exchanged views on various regional and international issues of mutual concern, including developments in the Middle East and the African continent,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

Fall is in Malaysia for a two-day official visit starting today as a reciprocation of the official visit by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to Senegal in May 2024.

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Senegal reached RM1.37 billion, with Malaysian exports accounting for RM1.35 billion and imports from Senegal valued at RM14.1 million. — Bernama