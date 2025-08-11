KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Work to repair a burst pipe in Sungai Way, near the cable bridge along the Federal Highway/Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) intersection, is expected to be completed by 9pm tonight.

According to an Air Selangor spokesperson, as of 4pm today, 60 per cent of the repair work on the 600-millimeter asbestos cement pipe has been completed.

“The issue was caused by a burst in an old pipe. Repair work began at 9.45 pm last Saturday and is expected to be completed by 9pm tonight.

“The delay was due to the damaged pipeline being quite long, about 25 metres, and the presence of multiple utility pipelines at the site, which made excavation challenging,” the spokesperson said when contacted by Bernama.

The burst pipe caused water supply disruptions in several areas, including SS 7, Glenmarie Golf & Country Club, PJU 1A Kelana Idaman, SS 3, Hyatt Saujana/Saujana Glenmarie, Jalan U1/13, Citta Mall, and Taman Perindustrian Hicom Glenmarie.

Air Selangor has deployed nine water tankers to assist residents in the affected areas since 8 am yesterday. Alternative water supply via tankers will continue until the repair work is completed and normal water service is fully restored. — Bernama