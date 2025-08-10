KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The stigma towards Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) no longer comes from students but from parents and other decision-makers, who must change their mindset and see TVET as equal to higher education, said Malaysian Skills Foundation president Datuk P. Sri Ganes.

In an exclusive interview with Bernama, he emphasised that TVET offers valuable pathways not just for school leavers but also for mid-career professionals seeking to reskill and retirees, particularly relevant as Malaysia moves towards becoming an ageing society.

“TVET stands shoulder-to-shoulder with higher education. The decision-makers need to switch their mindset and accept that it is not a negative option, but a formalised pathway that has existed for a long time,” he said.

While acknowledging the Indian community’s strong participation in TVET programmes, Sri Ganes highlighted the importance of focusing on high-value courses aligned with emerging industries such as electric vehicle (EV) technology, drone operations, solar power systems, artificial intelligence and data analytics to ensure better employability.

“High-value means aligning with industries undergoing transition. For example, EV technology, drone operations, and solar energy systems all offer growth potential. We must guide students to choose such fields rather than just enrolling in any free training programme,” he said.

He added that the 13th Malaysia Plan’s (13MP) Perkasa Madani TVET agenda emphasises not only enrolment but strategic alignment with future-ready industries, where graduates can secure better-paying jobs, start their own businesses, or work remotely without migrating to urban areas.

Malaysian Skills Foundation president Datuk P. Sri Ganes speaks about TVET at SG Academy on August 9, 2025. — Bernama pic

To enhance engagement with Indian youth, particularly from B40 communities, the foundation has launched targeted initiatives under the Perkasa Madani TVET Financing Scheme in 13MP, including the ‘TVET in School’ programme that introduces vocational feeder skills to Tamil school students in multi-racial secondary schools through public-private partnerships.

Apart from aligning training with the National Occupational Skills Standard, the foundation also organises in-school competitions, conducts ‘mobile TVET’ visits to workshops and industries, and trains counselling teachers to better guide students towards clear career pathways.

“So when we identify these students, we create an initiative called TVET in School…so that the students are exposed to feeder skills,” he said, adding that early exposure can reduce misconceptions that TVET is limited to low-value trades.

He stressed the crucial need for pre-enrolment readiness assessments to ensure course-career alignment and prevent unemployment among TVET graduates, while highlighting that the sector’s 4.4 per cent unemployment rate, which includes self-employed entrepreneurs, remains encouraging.

“If you’re focusing towards Indian youth, I would say go towards entrepreneurship. For example, if you acquire skills in drone operation, by having a drone, you can also offer drone services and earn on your own in agriculture or infrastructure inspection,” he said.

He underscored how high-value TVET skills could empower B40 youth to access specialised sector jobs within their hometowns, stressing that practical industry exposure holds far greater value than simply completing online courses.

“Knowing how to use ChatGPT is not going to give you money. Knowing how ChatGPT can assist you in your work is going to give you money,” he advised.

On funding, Sri Ganes urged the government to provide targeted support for over one million Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) Level 2 and 3 graduates to progress to Level 4 or 5, enabling them to move into supervisory or managerial roles and achieve high-income status.

He also said that the foundation recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malayan Sikhs Education Aid Fund (MSEAF) to provide high-value training and job opportunities to Sikh youths, including the Certified Artificial Intelligence Engineer programme from the United States.

“One project we have successfully completed involved 10 students from MSEAF who attended this programme part-time, received certification, and were also offered employment,” said Sri Ganes, who has worked with Indian entrepreneurs and skilled youths for 25 years.

Looking ahead, the foundation is exploring collaborations with Indian business chambers, NGOs, and temple-based youth groups to further promote the Perkasa Madani TVET Financing Scheme and raise awareness of high-value courses within Indian-majority communities nationwide. — Bernama