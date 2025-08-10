KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — About 2,000 people from diverse backgrounds gathered at Dataran Merdeka today to show solidarity with the Palestinian people during the Malaysia Bangkit Untuk Gaza rally.

The rally commenced with marches from three main points: the Masjid Negara, Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Samad, and Kompleks Sogo, before participants convened in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building.

Despite rain around 4 pm, participants remained enthusiastic, continuing their march while wearing mufflers in the colours of the Palestinian flag and chanting slogans such as ‘Bebaskan Palestin’ and ‘Undur Israel dari Gaza’.

The event at Dataran Merdeka resumed at around 5 pm with a pantomime performance by Palestinian children, followed by songs and speeches from various attendees.

Participants also performed the Maghrib prayer in congregation at the assembly site before the programme, organised by the Humanity 4 Gaza (H4G) Secretariat, continued. The event brought together 20 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) from across the country.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Affendy Sulaiman said that 400 police personnel were deployed to ensure security and manage traffic throughout the rally, working closely with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“As of 8.30 pm, we estimate that more than 2,000 participants attended the rally. The entire event was conducted peacefully and in a controlled manner,” he said when contacted. — Bernama