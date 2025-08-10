KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 10 — Police have arrested a husband and wife on suspicion of fatally abusing their one-year-and-11-month-old son.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said police received a report from Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital regarding the boy’s death at 4.14 pm on Aug 6.

He said the toddler, the youngest of two siblings, was brought to the hospital unconscious at 1 pm by his father and stepmother.

According to him, the suspects claimed that the victim fell, causing his forehead to swell, but he played as usual after his father applied ice to reduce the swelling.

“However, at about noon the next day (Wednesday), while preparing to feed him milk, the suspect (the victim’s father) found the victim weak and his body limp. The man claimed that he massaged the boy’s neck to prevent a seizure, causing it to bruise,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the suspects took the victim to the Manir Health Clinic, but he was referred to the hospital due to his critical condition.

He said an examination revealed the victim suffered brain injuries as well as bruises and wounds believed to have been caused by blunt force trauma.

“The victim was pronounced dead at 2.05 pm yesterday. A post-mortem revealed the cause of death was an intracranial haemorrhage due to blunt force trauma. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to hitting the victim with a clothes hanger,” he said.

The 27-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were detained at 10 pm in Marang shortly after the boy’s burial, he said, adding that they are being remanded for seven days starting today under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

“Police also seized a clothes hanger used in the incident. The suspects’ other son, aged three, has been placed under the care of the Social Welfare Department,” he added. — Bernama