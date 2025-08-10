KOTA BHARU, Aug 10 — Two men, the sons of a doctor, and their mother have been detained in connection with the seizure of 35 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis and a pistol in a raid at a house in Kampung But, Ketereh here yesterday.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the stepbrothers, aged 24 and 34, who work as assistants at their father’s clinic, and the 46-year-old housewife were picked up at 4.30am.

“Checks at the house found six boxes containing compressed blocks of dried plant material suspected to be cannabis and two bags containing the same drug weighing 35kg, worth about RM299,590.

“Also seized was a Glock pistol with 16 bullets and a casing, estimated to be worth RM5,000,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent headquarters here today.

Mohd Yusoff said four vehicles — a BMW 523i, a Mercedes-Benz C200, a Perodua Bezza and a Naza Ria — worth a total of RM116,000 were also confiscated, bringing the total estimated value of the seizures to RM420,000.

Mohd Yusoff said the syndicate is believed to have been active since 2023, using the house as storage before distributing the drugs via courier services.

The quantity seized could supply about 35,000 addicts.

“The men tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine while their mother tested negative,” he said, adding that all suspects have been remanded for seven days starting August 6 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In a separate case, Mohd Yusoff said the General Operations Force Battalion 7 seized a revolver, 30 live bullets and a casing from a Thai couple at a house in Pengkalan Kubor on July 25.

The married couple, aged 40 and 30, did not possess a valid firearms licence and had entered Malaysia illegally.

He said they were detained for investigation under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and the Immigration Act 1959/63.— Bernama