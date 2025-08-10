BUTTERWORTH, Aug 10 — A Vietnamese man who allegedly tried to snatch an 11-month-old baby while fleeing after being caught stealing from a supermarket in Telaga Air yesterday has been remanded for four days.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman said the 36-year-old security guard was remanded until Aug 13 to facilitate investigations under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft, Section 324 for causing hurt, and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

“The suspect tested negative for drugs, and he has no prior record,” Anuar told Bernama.

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the suspect holding a plastic bag and a knife, trying to pull the baby from a woman’s arms.

The incident happened at 12.45 pm when a supermarket supervisor caught the man trying to leave with some weighed seafood without paying.

As the supervisor intervened, the suspect broke free and grabbed the baby while brandishing a knife.

Staff and shoppers quickly overpowered and handed him over to the police when they arrived at the scene. — Bernama