KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Malaysia’s move to pursue deeper nuclear cooperation with the United States (US) through the 123 Agreement reflects its recognition of the importance of working with partners that prioritise safety and cutting-edge technology, said US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan.

Kagan said the development, announced during the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Kuala Lumpur in July, marked a positive step towards formalising peaceful nuclear collaboration through the legal framework required under US law.

Malaysia and the US, represented by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Rubio respectively, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on civil nuclear cooperation on July 10.

During the signing ceremony which was held on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meetings and related meetings, Mohamad said Malaysia is ready to begin negotiations on the 123 Agreement.

“It’s a very, very positive step that shows Malaysia’s recognition that US technology remains cutting-edge, and that when it comes to nuclear, trying to have reliable partners who have a commitment to safety is really key.

“This is a very significant step. We think that Malaysia is a good partner, and there we will need to negotiate. It will need to be ratified,” Kagan told Bernama in an exclusive interview recently.

A 123 Agreement, named after Section 123 of the US Atomic Energy Act, is an essential legal framework required by the US before any transfer of nuclear materials, technology or equipment for peaceful purposes can take place.

The agreement must go through negotiation and ratification, to ensure adherence to international non-proliferation and safety standards.

On whether a timeline has been outlined to conclude the agreement, Kagan said the next steps would depend entirely on Malaysia’s internal energy planning.

“Malaysia is going to need to make its decisions about how quickly it wants to go,” he added.

“We believe that it’s very much in the interest of both countries to have a 123 Agreement. We look forward to working with Malaysia, but ultimately, this will be done at Malaysia’s pace and in response to Malaysia’s decisions about what it wants for its energy mix,” he said. — Bernama