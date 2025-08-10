KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Social media was flooded today with prayers and well-wishes for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his 78th birthday, reflecting the affection and strong support he enjoys from Malaysians.

Heartfelt messages from Cabinet members, state leaders, senior government officials, netizens and citizens of all backgrounds showed public confidence in Anwar’s leadership and his push to advance the Malaysia Madani vision for a prosperous and harmonious nation.

In a Facebook post, the Prime Minister’s Office wished Anwar good health, longevity and strength to continue steering the country towards a just and prosperous Malaysia Madani.

“All staff at the Prime Minister’s Office extend our warmest wishes to YAB Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his 78th birthday,” the post read, accompanied by a 44-second video highlighting key moments in his leadership journey.

Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar also prayed for the PM to be blessed with health, strength and wisdom in leading the nation and realising the Malaysia Madani vision.

Among the well-wishers was Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who expressed her appreciation for his steadfastness and patience.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali offered a brief but heartfelt message, praying for him to be blessed with Allah’s grace and longevity.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari described Anwar as a distinguished national leader who governs with wisdom.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar conveyed his gratitude for Anwar’s wise leadership.

“Our prayer is that every step YAB takes will be guided by divine direction, showered with Allah’s mercy and love. Thank you for your wise and dedicated leadership in building Malaysia Madani,” he said.

Elsewhere on social media, the Malaysia Madani Facebook page posted a 2-minute-41-second reel featuring birthday wishes for the PM from various segments of society.

Adding a special touch, Federal Territories Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil, Penang Mufti Associate Prof Dr Mohd Sukki Othman, academic and preacher Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Farid Ravi Abdullah, and motivational speaker-preacher Zul Ramli M. Razali joined in offering prayers for him.

Malaysians of all ages, races and professions also sent their wishes, including a heartwarming gesture from pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Presint 14 Putrajaya, who formed the number 78 to mark the PM’s age.

“From us, the people of Malaysia, we sincerely wish YAB Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim a happy 78th birthday. May Allah SWT bless him with good health, longevity and the continued strength to lead the nation towards a prosperous, just and harmonious Malaysia Madani,” the post read. — Bernama