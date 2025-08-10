PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has stressed that there will be no change to the categories of vehicles currently subject to tolls, including the exemption for motorcyclists.

This comes in response to a viral post by the social media account ebidmotor.com yesterday, alleging that motorcyclists would begin paying tolls this October.

LLM confirmed today that the claim is false and warned that such misinformation could unnecessarily alarm motorcyclists and harm the reputation of the government, the Ministry of Works (KKR), LLM, and the affected highway concessionaires.

“For the public’s information, PLUS Malaysia Berhad is currently testing an open toll system using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

“If the tests prove successful, the system will be rolled out in stages across highways operated by PLUS Malaysia Berhad, it said, adding that the aim is to improve traffic flow, enhance user convenience, and reduce congestion at toll plazas.

LLM urged the public, especially toll highway users, not to believe or spread unverified claims and to rely only on official updates from the relevant authorities. — Bernama