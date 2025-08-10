KOTA KINABALU — The lawyer representing the family of Zara Qairina Mahathir has denied claims that public donations are being sought to cover alleged legal expenses in the case, The Star reported.

Hamid Ismail said the family had not requested any contributions and that his services were provided pro bono.

“If there’s anyone who is opening a fund or claiming it’s to pay RM2 million in legal fees, that is false and untrue,” he was quoted as saying when met at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s forensic department today.

He was responding to comments on TikTok allegedly calling for donations to support legal services for Zara Qairina’s family.

Hamid also said the investigation process, which included the exhumation, was still ongoing and expected to take time.

“As expected, it will take a long time. We are not allowed to go inside,” he said, adding that Zara Qairina’s mother was seen leaving the site briefly and appeared very emotional.

More than 3,000 people from all walks of life attended a solidarity rally today to demand justice for her.

The rally, held at the Labuan Food Court and coinciding with the Labuan Bike event, was organised by Kelab Wanita Sejahtera and led by Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Rafi Ali Hassan.

The event drew a rare display of unity as local political leaders, including from PKR and Warisan, took to the stage to deliver impassioned speeches calling for truth, justice, and an end to violence against children.

Zara Qairina, was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17. She had been rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near the dormitory of a religious school in Papar at about 4 am on July 16.

In a significant development, her body was exhumed late last night and transported to Kota Kinabalu.

A post-mortem has been scheduled for today at Queen Elizabeth Hospital I to assist ongoing police investigations into her death, which has drawn public outrage.