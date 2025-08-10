KAZAN, August 7 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, left for home yesterday after concluding his six-day state visit to Russia.

The special flight carrying His Majesty took off from the Kazan International Airport at 11.08am.

Accompanying His Majesty to the airport was the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov.

The state visit, which began on August 5, was undertaken at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On August 6, the King was accorded a state welcoming ceremony at the Moscow Kremlin, where Putin formally greeted His Majesty, followed by an official meeting between the two leaders.

In Moscow, Sultan Ibrahim visited the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI) to observe advancements in Russian automotive technology.

The King also visited Tochka Kipeniya, a technology and innovation centre, where he obtained insights into the Russian drone technology.

After concluding the programmes in Moscow, His Majesty departed for Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, for the second segment of the state visit, and received an audience from Minnikhanov at the Kazan Kremlin Presidential Palace.

This is the first state visit by a Malaysian head of state to Russia and has been described as a highlight in more than five decades of diplomatic ties established in 1967.

The visit also underscores the role of the Malaysian monarchy in advancing the nation’s diplomacy. — Bernama