KEPALA BATAS, Aug 10 — Police are investigating an incident involving a man who was holding the Jalur Gemilang upside down in front of a shop here, as seen in a video that went viral on social media today.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Anuar Abd Rahman said further investigations were underway, including recording statements from the complainant and the suspect involved in the incident.

“At 12.30 pm today, the complainant saw a video posted on Facebook showing a local man flying the Malaysian flag upside down while another man was recording it.

“The complainant suspected that the incident took place in the Kepala Batas area here and lodged a police report at the Kepala Batas police station,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

A 21-second video has gone viral showing two men at a hardware shop here apparently intentionally displaying and flying the Jalur Gemilang upside down, drawing condemnation from netizens.

Following that, several non-governmental organisations and political parties, as well as Bertam state assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican lodged police reports.

Reezal Merican said the country has laws to protect the dignity and symbols of the nation, and therefore, proper investigations and action must be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur. – Bernama