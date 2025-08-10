KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded a statement from an individual over false content circulated on social media in connection with the late Zara Qairina Mahathir’s case.

In a statement, MCMC said the person was summoned to the Cheras police headquarters yesterday, where a mobile phone and a SIM card were also seized to assist investigations.

“The content is believed to contain false information touching on 3R issues (race, religion and royalty), which could cause public confusion and disrupt the authorities’ investigation,” the statement read.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588], which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000, up to two years’ imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

MCMC also urged the public to allow the investigation process to run its course and to be wary of speculative content that could mislead the public.

“The spread of unverified information not only risks hurting the feelings of the victim’s family but also breaches ethical values and may interfere with the course of justice,” the commission said.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near the dormitory of a religious school in Papar around 4 am.

Yesterday, the Form One student’s grave was exhumed on the orders of the Attorney-General’s Chambers, which called for further investigations to ensure every aspect of the case is thoroughly scrutinised. — Bernama