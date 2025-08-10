KOTA KINABALU – A computed tomography (CT) scan was performed last night on the body of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir following the exhumation of her grave earlier in the day.

Lawyer Hamid Ismail, representing Noraidah Lamat, 45, Zara Qairina’s mother, told Astro Awani that once the body was brought to Queen Elizabeth Hospital I (HQEI), the next procedures were carried out ahead of an autopsy scheduled for this morning.

“They will conduct the CT scan tonight, and the autopsy will be carried out at 9am tomorrow morning. It depends on the forensic experts when the autopsy results will be available.

On the challenges faced during the exhumation, Hamid said despite heavy rain, the process went smoothly.

“It was raining heavily, but before digging started, the rain had eased to a drizzle and conditions became very good. There were no issues, everything went smoothly,” he was quoted as saying late last night.

Regarding hopes for the autopsy report, Hamid expressed confidence that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) would perform their duties well.

“We are confident in the police and the AGC. However, this case started with shortcomings at the early stage — no autopsy was conducted initially and clothes were not collected.

“That was the mistake. But I see the police are cooperating well with us and I am confident justice will be served for Zara,” he said.