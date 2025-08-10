KOTA KINABALU, Aug 10 — More than 50 people, including members of the media, gathered at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) I compound as early as 8 am today to follow developments in the investigation into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Her body, which arrived at the hospital at 10.30 pm yesterday, is scheduled for an autopsy this morning. Once the procedure is completed, the remains will be released to her family for reburial at the Tanjung Ubi Islamic Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang, about 130 kilometres from here.

The weather in Kota Kinabalu this morning was clear and sunny – a stark contrast to the persistent heavy rain that accompanied the exhumation process in Sipitang yesterday.

The exhumation was completed at 7.15 pm, after which the body was transported to HQE I in a journey that took about three hours.

Last Friday, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) in a statement announced that Zara Qairina’s body would be exhumed to allow a post-mortem examination to be conducted.

The AGC stated that further investigations by the police were necessary to ensure all aspects of the case were thoroughly examined.

Zara Qairina, 13, was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on July 17. She had been rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious in a drain near the dormitory of a religious school in Papar at about 4 am on July 16. — Bernama