KOTA BHARU, Aug 10 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today gave the assurance that the ministry will closely manage the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai (KBKK) Expressway Package 2B project from Ketereh to Kok Lanas to ensure its timely completion by August 2026.

He said work resumed in February this year and has now reached 6.1 per cent completion, which is 5.1 per cent ahead of the scheduled progress.

“This package, involving the construction of a four-lane dual carriageway spanning 6.2 kilometres and with a current contract cost of RM73.7 million, is now being undertaken by contractor, Daie Engineering Sdn Bhd, to complete the outstanding works.

“I am aware that this project is facing several challenges, including land acquisition, utility coordination, labour shortages, unpredictable weather, and rising construction material prices.

“However, I assure that the Works Ministry together with the Public Works Department will closely monitor and manage these challenges as best as possible so that the project can be completed according to schedule,” he said in a Facebook post.

Nanta, who inspected the project today, said that as part of the overall 70.4 km KBKK Expressway construction, Package 2B will also serve as an important link in easing congestion along Federal Route 8, especially during festive seasons and school holidays.

“In addition, it will reduce travel time from seven hours to four and a half hours, cut travel distance by 24 km, improve road safety, and open up new economic opportunities for the local community.

“To me, this project is not just about building a new road, it is the lifeline connecting the people of Kelantan to greater opportunities, be it in terms of economy, social aspects, or quality of life,” he said.

He added that when the highway is completed, it will form part of the Central Spine Road (LTU) network, strengthening the connectivity between the East Coast and the Klang Valley.

“I would like to thank all parties involved for their efforts and commitment. My hope is to see the people of Kelantan and the East Coast enjoy the benefits of this project within the stipulated time frame. The people cannot be kept waiting any longer,” he said. — Bernama