KOTA BHARU, Aug 10 — Kelantan police say statements from Eda Ezrin or Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Wan Ismail, 33, her husband and a friend are consistent in their claims of being wronged.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said all three alleged they were victimised by two acquaintances, a man and a woman.

“Police will track down the two individuals named by Eda Ezrin and the others for investigation, as both are already under our watch in connection with a drug case,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan police headquarters today.

It was reported on Aug 7 that Eda Ezrin and five other Malaysians, including her husband, were released by the Narathiwat Prison Court about 11 am (local time) after Thai prosecutors failed to present witnesses or evidence to support an appeal.

The court had also dismissed the prosecution’s sixth attempt to extend the appeal deadline. The group had been detained since Nov 1 last year after being accused of possessing 6,059 Yaba pills.

After they were repatriated to Kelantan last Thursday and Friday, police recorded their statements at the Rantau Panjang police station and Kelantan police headquarters. — Bernama