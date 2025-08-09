OSAKA, Aug 9 — Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has confirmed that his application to join PKR was accepted two weeks ago.

The Investment, Trade and Industry Minister said he is now a member of the Ampang PKR division.

“I don’t remember the exact date (the application was accepted), but it was during a meeting of the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) two weeks ago,” he told Malaysian media here yesterday during a visit to the Malaysia Pavilion in conjunction with Expo 2025 Osaka.

On May 30, Tengku Zafrul announced his resignation from Umno and expressed his intention to join PKR.

In a letter to the Umno leadership, he stated his intention to resign as Supreme Council member, Kota Raja Umno Division chief, and Umno member. — Bernama