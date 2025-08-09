OSAKA, Aug 9 — Malaysia is optimistic about achieving its investment target of RM13 billion by participating in Expo 2025 Osaka, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Speaking to Malaysian media at the Malaysia Pavilion at the Expo, Tengku Zafrul said that so far, Malaysia has recorded potential investment and trade amounting to RM11.2 billion, which is close to the overall target.

“So far, I have been informed that we have reached potential investment and trade of RM11.2 billion. Hopefully, we can meet the target. Not too far away,” he said.

The investments involve sectors such as green technology, halal industry, renewable energy, bioeconomy and the digital economy.

“Coincidentally, this week is also Sarawak Week, and Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is here. He also witnessed several memoranda of understanding, including one memorandum of agreement,” Tengku Zafrul said yesterday.

In terms of visitor turnout, he noted that the Malaysia Pavilion recorded an impressive achievement, attracting over 2.2 million visitors as of last week, far exceeding the initial target of 1.5 million.

“This shows the success of the Malaysia Pavilion. When I asked what was most interesting, I was told it’s our roti canai, which sells 1,500 pieces a day.

“It’s not cheap — I understand it’s priced at over RM50 per piece,” Tengku Zafrul said, adding that the “flying roti canai” performance and traditional dances have also drawn significant interest from international visitors.

Regarding Malaysia’s potential involvement in Expo 2030 Riyadh, the minister said that the issue will be presented at the Cabinet meeting once an official invitation from the organisers is received.

“We had a meeting at the pavilion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where they presented their plans for the World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

“An official invitation to join the Expo will be sent in due course. The director of Expo 2030 will send the invitation. When we receive the official invitation, we will consider the whole concept, and I believe the next step will usually be to present it to the Cabinet before making a decision,” said Tengku Zafrul.

He also said that 25 Malaysian companies have already begun exploring opportunities to participate in construction and related services for Expo 2030.

“We wanted to know the progress regarding Malaysian companies’ participation. They mentioned being open to supporting the construction of the World Expo,” Tengku Zafrul said. — Bernama