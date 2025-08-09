KUCHING, Aug 9 — The proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre project will be among the items on the agenda at the upcoming Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) meeting this Monday.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said that preparations for the centre are underway, and coordination with key stakeholders is progressing smoothly.

“We have now finalised that the construction of the hospital will be undertaken by the Public Works Department (JKR) Malaysia instead of the Sarawak JKR.

“Yesterday, I also had a meeting with the Sarawak State Health Department, and they informed me that everything has been finalised. When you build a hospital, you must also ask the end user, in this case, the healthcare professionals, what is needed,” he told reporters after the launch of Batu Kawah National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) here today.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak’s Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said he and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad will attend the meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

On March 30 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the federal government had agreed to the construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre in Samarahan Division.

According to Anwar, through the project, the Sarawak government is creating history by becoming the first state government to finance a federal project in advance, to speed up its implementation. — Bernama