KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Authorities completed exhuming the late Zara Qairina Mahathir at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang, at 7.15pm today.

Her remains were then transported to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital (HQEI) for a post-mortem examination scheduled for tomorrow morning, Sinar Harian reported.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) forensic unit carried out the work, witnessed by various parties including lawyers Hamid Ismail and Shahlan Jufri representing Zara Qairina’s mother, 45-year-old Noraidah Lamat.

Hamid told reporters after leaving the cemetery that the process had gone smoothly.

Family members and media gather at the Tanjung Ubi Kampung Masapol Muslim Cemetery in Sipitang on August 9, 2025. —Bernama pic

The exhumation continued despite heavy rain, drawing villagers to the site from as early as 2pm while members of the media gathered to cover the event.

Police set up a cordon about 50 metres from the grave, with tight security throughout the operation, which followed a court order granted earlier that day at the Papar district police headquarters.

Zara Qairina, 13, reportedly fell from the third floor of her school dormitory in Papar on July 16 and was pronounced dead the following day, amid widespread public concern over allegations that her death may have involved school bullying and a cover-up.