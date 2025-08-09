GEORGE TOWN, Aug 9 — A factory programme manager lost more than RM2.33 million after falling victim to a “love scam” involving a man claiming to be a Singaporean.

Penang Acting Police Chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the 53-year-old local woman, who works at a factory in Bayan Lepas here, came into contact with the man in February last year.

“According to the victim, she was introduced to the man through her aunt who attended a seminar in Kuala Lumpur with the suspect and had intended to matchmake her with the man, known as Perry Chan, who was said to be residing in Ottawa, Canada.

“Throughout their acquaintance, the victim only communicated with the suspect via WhatsApp, and in March 2024, he told her that he was running an electric grip installation business with the Oman government,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect sought the victim’s help to transfer funds for the purchase of raw materials for his project through his account, claiming that internet access in Oman was unstable.

Mohd Alwi said the victim then assisted by accessing the man’s account and making transfers as instructed by the suspect, before receiving a call informing her that the transfers had failed as they involved different countries.

He said the man then asked the victim to make advance payments for bank service charges, promising to reimburse her.

“From March 28, 2024, to Aug 18, 2024, the victim made 58 transactions into nine different local bank accounts amounting to a total of RM1.936 million.

“In September 2024, the suspect told the victim that he had deposited a cheque worth US$404,500 into a Heritage Asset Bank Oman account to repay her, and she was contacted by the ‘bank’s customer service officer’ in Malaysia, who informed her she needed to make payments to cash the cheque,” he said.

He said from Sept 25, 2024, to July 4 this year, the victim made another 13 transactions into five different local bank accounts involving RM399,407, allegedly as payment for cashing the cheque.

Mohd Alwi said further investigations are underway. — Bernama