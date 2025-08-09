OSAKA, Aug 9 — The Malaysia Pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka has drawn more than 2.2 million visitors since the event began in April, surpassing its original target of 1.5 million visitors by a wide margin.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the turnout underscored the pavilion’s success, with the biggest crowd-puller being Malaysia’s “flying roti canai” – sold for over RM50 a piece, national news agency Bernama reported yesterday.

“This shows the success of the Malaysia Pavilion. When I asked what was most interesting, I was told it’s our roti canai, which sells 1,500 pieces a day.

“It’s not cheap — I understand it’s priced at over RM50 per piece,” Tengku Zafrul was quoted as telling reporters during a site visit.

He added that the “flying roti canai” performance and traditional dances have also drawn significant interest from international visitors.

He said Malaysia remained optimistic about achieving its investment target of RM13 billion through its participation at the Osaka expo.

Tengku Zafrul also said Malaysia’s potential involvement in Expo 2030 Riyadh will be discussed in a Cabinet meeting once an official invitation from the organisers is received.

He said 25 Malaysian companies have already started exploring opportunities to participate in construction and related services for Expo 2030.