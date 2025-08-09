KOTA TINGGI, Aug 9 — A local man was killed, while two others were injured in a three-motorcycle collision at Kilometre 28.5 of Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi last night.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the incident at about 9 pm occurred when a Yamaha Y16ZR ridden by a 38-year-old local man travelling from Kulai towards Kota Tinggi crashed into the rear of a Suzuki Smash Revo ridden by a 34-year-old foreign man.

“Following the collision, the Yamaha Y16ZR rider was thrown into the middle of the road before being hit by a Honda RS150 ridden by a 32-year-old local man from the same direction, who could not avoid him in time.

“The victim suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Yusof said the victim’s body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital for a post-mortem, while the other two riders were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama