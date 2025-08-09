KANGAR, Aug 9 — The Health Ministry today said there have been no discussions or official requests on a proposal to hire nurses from Indonesia for government hospitals.

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry is aware of the matter raised by Indonesian Consul-General in Johor Bahru Sigit S. Widiyanto, which has received positive response from Malaysian health and worker groups like Cuepacs and the Malayan Nurses Association.

“The fact is there has been no official discussion and the Health Ministry has not received any formal request,” he was quoted by Berita Harian as telling reporters here after attending the 2025 Healthy for All Carnival in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee of the reign of the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Widiyanto had said the move to bring in Indonesian nurses to serve in Malaysian government hospitals would be a “win-win” situation, noting that about 70 per cent of foreign patients in Malaysia are from Indonesia.

Dzulkefly said Malaysia’s Heath Ministry is working on the placement of community nurses who graduated from the Promotion Through Appointment programme but are still waiting for permanent postings.

He said about 1,800 such nurses nationwide would be placed in their existing localities to fill vacancies, with the process now underway.

“We expect their appointments will at least help fill the existing nurse shortages, and the process will be completed as soon as possible,” he said.