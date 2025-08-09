TAWAU, Aug 9 — A cigarette smuggler’s attempt to escape arrest by speeding 200km from Lahad Datu to here ended when he crashed into a tree in Kg Titingan early Friday.

Sabah Region 4 Marine Police (PPM) Commander, ACP Mohd Nazri Ibrahim, said the suspect’s arrest, along with the seizure of 678,400 sticks of cigarettes of various brands and a white van – all worth more than RM1 million – took place at around 2.20 am.

“The suspect, a 43-year-old foreigner male, and the seized goods have been brought to the Tawau Operations Base for further investigation,” he said in a statement.

Nazri said the initial attempt to arrest the suspect occurred in the Silam area, when the van was seen acting suspiciously. However, the suspect made a desperate move by speeding towards Kunak before entering Tawau.

The suspect’s refusal to stop despite being ordered led the Marine Enforcement Unit (Ungerin) and the Marine Intelligence Unit (URM) to seek assistance from the police teams at the Kunak and Tawau District Police Headquarters.

“The chase and arrest were successful after the van lost control and crashed into a tree near a residential area in Kg Titingan, which is located on the outskirts,” he added.

Nazri said the suspect acted aggressively and again tried to flee, but was apprehended at the scene.

An inspection found van loaded with black plastic packages containing smuggled cigarettes from various brands.

An investigation was launched under the Customs Act 1967 concerning the act of protecting, storing, and concealing goods without customs duty or legal authorization.

“PPM Region 4 remains committed to combating smuggling activities and welcomes information from the public to ensure the safety and well-being of the country,” he said.

Earlier, a one-minute and 13-second video showing authorities chasing the suspect’s van until its arrest went viral on social media after being uploaded to the agency’s official Facebook page. — Daily Express