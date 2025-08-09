KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today challenged parents threatening to sue over the expulsion of their children involved in a recent MRSM bullying scandal.

He said that student safety will not be compromised to protect “gangsters”.

“I am informed that there are parents whose children were thrown away by MRSM because of a BULLYING case. They want to sue me and MARA. I say ‘Bring it on!’

“I want to protect the safety of the majority of students not the few who act like gangsters,” he said in a Facebook post.

The controversy comes after Besut Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) in Terengganu was rocked by reports of a Form Two student allegedly assaulted by senior students in the dormitory late last month.

Asyraf said he had been told some parents planned to take legal action against him and Mara over disciplinary measures against their children.

He did not disclose the identities of the parents involved.

Asyraf announced on June 27 that six MRSM students had been suspended and expelled after an internal probe confirmed they were involved in bullying junior students.

One alleged victim was reported to have sustained injuries to his abdomen, ribs and back during the June 25 incident.