KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The government has been urged to realign the roles of government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to better reflect the country’s development priorities.

Lee Chean Chung (PH–Petaling Jaya) said many GLCs at federal and state levels appeared to be focusing more on investments in luxury property projects, commercial developments and highway ownership.

“The question is why entities such as Khazanah and Permodalan Nasional Berhad continue to prioritise such investments, when the country urgently needs capital injection in high-growth, high-value (HGHV) sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, chemical processing, artificial intelligence (AI), pharmaceuticals, machinery, automation and green technology.

“Our country has yet to attract large-scale investments in these sectors, even though they are critical to building a competitive and sustainable economy,” he said during the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He added that these companies should be mandated to help accelerate development in export-oriented HGHV sectors, and play an active role in developing social housing in urban areas and building industrial parks to attract tech investments.

Lee said streamlining the functions of GLCs would help avoid duplication and optimise the use of public resources.

Meanwhile, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN–Masjid Tanah) called on the government to promptly set a new date for the 2025 National Craft Day celebration, which was previously postponed.

She noted that the event, introduced in 2003, had generated hundreds of millions of ringgit in revenue for craft entrepreneurs, particularly those in rural areas.

“Based on Tourism Malaysia’s 2024 Departing Visitor Survey, nearly 40 million tourists or 37.4 percent of overall visitors engaged in shopping, including purchasing souvenirs and handicrafts,” she said.

Mas Ermieyati also asked the government to consider reviving the Kuala Lumpur International Craft event to sustain the promotion of local handicrafts.

On a separate matter, Howard Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timur) proposed that the government focus on the ageing nation ecosystem, highlighting its potential as a new economic driver, supported by the National Ageing Blueprint 2025–2045, which outlines a comprehensive long-term strategy.

He said the elderly care economy could generate significant economic value, particularly through well-developed home care and community-based care services.

Also raised was the issue of Pamela Ling’s disappearance, with RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) urging the police to give the case serious attention, as she has been missing since April.

He said the lack of updates on the case was troubling, especially as the incident occurred in Putrajaya, the seat of Malaysia’s federal administration.

“Pamela Ling disappeared in broad daylight, and to date, there has been no news. This raises concerns about public safety. The people want answers on what happened to her,” he emphasised.

Pamela Ling, 42, was last seen on April 9 while en route to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office via an e-hailing vehicle to provide a statement in an ongoing investigation. A police report was lodged at 3.02pm on the same day.

The sitting resumes on Monday. — Bernama