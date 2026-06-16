KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — A four-year-old boy has died after being found weak and unconscious at a water theme park in Sungai Buloh on Sunday.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said initial investigations found that the victim is believed to have fallen after leaving the pool area.

"The victim was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment before being pronounced dead by medical officers,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz said so far, investigations have not found any criminal elements, and further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to come forward to assist investigations by contacting the investigating officer, Insp Muhamad Zul Irfan Omar at 017-5393648 or any nearby police station.

He also advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding the incident until investigations are completed. — Bernama