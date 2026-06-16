KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has clarified that the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) fare rates currently circulating on social media are speculative and do not reflect the actual charges that will be imposed when the service begins operations next January.

In a statement, MRL said ticket fares have not yet been officially announced and are still being refined through discussions with relevant stakeholders.

According to the company, the process involves agencies including the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to ensure that the fare structure remains reasonable, competitive and user-friendly, in line with efforts to provide efficient and quality public transport services.

“Therefore, the public is advised not to make assumptions or draw conclusions based on information that has not been verified,” the statement said.

MRL said the official ECRL fare structure will be announced by the Ministry of Transport once the evaluation and approval process has been completed.

At the same time, the company expressed appreciation for the public’s enthusiasm and strong interest in the ECRL project and encouraged all parties to wait for official updates through ECRL, MRL and Ministry of Transport communication channels.

“God willing, the fares introduced will take into account the interests of the people while offering the best value to consumers,” the statement added.

The 665-kilometre ECRL alignment will connect the East Coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang before extending to Selangor on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Once operational, the ECRL is expected to significantly reduce travel time, with journeys between Kota Bharu and Gombak estimated to take around four hours compared with approximately seven hours by road. — Bernama