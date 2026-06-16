KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Food and parcel delivery workers, among the vital drivers of the urban economy today, now have a dedicated space to rest and access basic amenities through the D’Tebing Recharge Rider near Dataran Merdeka here.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, who launched the Kuala Lumpur P-Hailing Hub this morning, said the rest and recharge facility will be the first of many planned in the near future, as part of a push to revive under-utilised spaces in the capital city.

“Sustainable urban development must take into account the needs of all segments of society, including the gig worker community, which has become increasingly significant in today’s urban economic landscape,” Yeoh said at a press conference held after the launch.

The D’Tebing RnR provides sheltered rest areas, mobile phone charging stations, a prayer room (surau) and public restrooms, among other amenities.

KUALA LUMPUR 16/06/2026 Few of the riders was seen taking a break at the Riders Recharge station which built for food riders who were waiting for their order here near Bulatan Dato Onn. PICTURE BY SAYUTI ZAINUDIN

The resting facility was also built within walking distance of a food court, which will serve Menu Rahmah.

The idea is to make the hub a comfortable and conducive order-waiting area, said KL Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun bin Mak Ujud, who was also at the launch.

“These facilities were established to support the well-being of the delivery community, who play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth flow of economic activities and the daily lives of city dwellers,” he said.

A general view of the Jejak Pahlawan area near Bulatan Dato Onn in Kuala Lumpur, June 16, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The D’Tebing hub was funded and built by coffee chain giant Zus Coffee, Yeoh said.

The minister has been pushing for various private-public partnership projects, which she said are a good way to save costs while implementing solutions to urban problems.

Yeoh said her ministry and DBKL envisioned more such RnR facilities in the future, revealing plans to engage with funds like Khazanah Nasional Berhad for funding prospects.

Khazanah is the founder of Think City, a community-focused urban regeneration and “citymaking” organisation that proposes city-based development policies.

“We have a lot of these open but under-utilised spaces that can be transformed into something more useful and inclusive for the people from all income backgrounds. We want people to know that urban development must be for all,” Yeoh said.