KUCHING, June 16 — YAST Group chairlady and founder Esther Law Lee Poh has passed away at the age of 52.

A notice issued by her family said Law died peacefully at 8.44pm on June 14 at Beijing South Region Oncology Hospital in China.

The family said her remains would be cremated in Beijing and her ashes brought back to Kuching.

Details of the wake and funeral arrangements would be announced once finalised.

Law is survived by her husband and daughter.

Her passing comes just over a year after she received regional recognition for her contributions to business and entrepreneurship.

On May 25, 2025, Law was conferred the Asean Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Excellence Award at the 2025 Asean Leadership and Partnership Forum (ALPF) in Kuala Lumpur.

A native of Lundu, she received the award in conjunction with the forum’s theme, “Leadership and Partnership”.

As founder and chairlady of YAST Group, Law was known for her role in the business community and her efforts in entrepreneurship development.

In the notice, her family expressed gratitude for the prayers, love, support, and respect extended to them during this difficult time. — The Borneo Post