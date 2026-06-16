KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Malaysian Prisons Department has confirmed that one of its personnel has been charged under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code following an incident that occurred at Taiping Prison on January 17, 2025.

The department in a statement announced that the results of the independent and comprehensive investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) also led to disciplinary action proceedings against five other prison staff at the department level.

According to the statement, the action reflects the Prisons Department’s continued commitment to upholding the principle of accountability without protecting any individual found to have violated the law regardless of rank or position.

“The department practises zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct and fully respects the ongoing legal process without prejudice to the investigation,” the statement said in response to the Human Rights Commission (SUHAKAM) Public Inquiry Report.

Previously, the media reported an incident of alleged provocation of prospects at Taiping Prison in January 2025 during the transfer process from Hall B to Block E which resulted in the death of detainee, Gan Chin Eng.

Meanwhile, Suhakam Public Inquiry Panel in its final decision on the inquiry into the riot also recommended that Taiping Prison be turned into a museum because it was no longer suitable for use as a prison.

In a related development, the Prisons Department through the Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to continuing the agenda of modernising prison infrastructure including planning the construction of a new complex to replace the aging institution.

According to the statement, Taiping Prison, which is now 146 years old and has the status of a National Heritage Building, is among the institutions identified as being in dire need of replacement.

The construction of new facilities that are more modern, safe and conducive is important to improve the efficiency of institutional management, strengthen security and safeguard the welfare of prospects and prison officers. — Bernama