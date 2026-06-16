KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Johor caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi reportedly met today at the launch of the Shuttle Selatan service in Kulai, after days of public exchanges over political cooperation and federal-state ties.

Sinar Harian reported that Loke, who is also DAP secretary-general, arrived at the Kulai Railway Station event at 12.45pm, while Onn Hafiz, the Johor Barisan Nasional chairman, arrived about five minutes later.

Also present was Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

This followed Onn Hafiz’s remarks at BN’s machinery launch in Iskandar Puteri on June 7 that he would not work with DAP in the Johor polls.

Onn Hafiz had previously said he would rather give up the menteri besar post than sit at the same table with DAP.

Loke responded by saying DAP did not view anyone as an enemy and remained open to cooperation with other parties.

He later invited Onn Hafiz to join him on the KTM Komuter Selatan journey from Kulai to Johor Baru.

Loke also said a formal invitation letter would be sent to Onn Hafiz, and that the Johor leader would be given a chance to speak at today’s event.

Onn Hafiz later said he was touched to have finally been “invited” by Loke, but claimed he had yet to receive an official letter and that several earlier transport-related visits by Loke in Johor had not involved him or the relevant state executive councillor.

The exchange comes ahead of the Johor state election, where BN and Pakatan Harapan are expected to contest against each other despite remaining partners in the federal unity government, with polling set for July 11 after nomination on June 27 and early voting on July 7.