KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — An 11-year-old local boy died after falling from the seventh floor of an apartment at Taman Sepakat Indah 2 here early yesterday morning.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said police received an emergency call regarding the incident at Block AB, Apartment Sri Lavender, from a man via the MERS 999 line at 7.12am.

He said a medical team that arrived at the scene conducted an examination and confirmed that the victim had died at the location.

“The case is classified as sudden death (SDR). However, it is also being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 as there are elements of child neglect,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Naazron said if found guilty, those responsible could face a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both.

He also advised parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s movements and ensure their safety, especially in high-rise residential areas. — Bernama