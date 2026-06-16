KAZAN (Russia), June 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will lead the Malaysian delegation to the Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan from June 17 to 18.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wisma Putra said Anwar will be accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry.

The summit will mark the 35th anniversary of Asean-Russia relations, which were established in Kuala Lumpur in 1991.

According to the statement, the meeting will provide an opportunity for Asean and Russia to review progress achieved over the past 35 years and chart the future direction of cooperation under the Asean-Russia Strategic Partnership.

Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening practical cooperation in trade and investment, energy, food security, digital economy, science and technology, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and international developments.

The summit is expected to adopt four outcome documents, namely the Kazan Declaration on the 35th Anniversary of Asean-Russia Relations, the Joint Statement on Energy Cooperation, the Joint Statement on Cultural Cooperation, and the Comprehensive Plan of Action to Implement the Asean-Russia Strategic Partnership 2026-2030.

Wisma Putra said the documents will guide Asean-Russia cooperation in the coming years and support efforts to build a more resilient and future-oriented partnership.

“Malaysia’s participation reflects the country’s commitment to strengthening Asean’s external relations, promoting Asean Centrality, and advancing practical cooperation with Dialogue Partners in an increasingly complex global environment,” the statement said.

While in Kazan, Anwar is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan, and hold engagements with Asean counterparts to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common concern. — Bernama