KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — How did the High Court decide on how many years to imprison and how much to fine former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the RM2.2 billion 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial?

Trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is now a Federal Court judge, today released his 809-page judgment that listed in detail why he had found Najib guilty of all 25 charges in the case.

Ultimately, Najib was ordered in the 1MDB trial to serve 15 years’ of jail time simultaneously; and was fined RM11.38 billion for power abuse, and fined a separate RM2.08 billion for money laundering.

Among other things, the judge said preventing crime would be an more important factor than Najib’s public service, and also said Najib had not shown remorse for his crimes.

Here’s Malay Mail’s quick summary of what the 1MDB trial judge considered when deciding on Najib’s sentence on December 26, 2025, based on the 809-page written decision:

The judge said “public interest” is the most important factor in deciding on the sentence, which includes deterring or discouraging others from committing crime, and also discouraging convicted offenders from doing crime again.

One key theme is the need for deterrence: “This is basically, the sending of a message out from the court that if you are prepared to do the crime, then be also prepared to pay the price for it by spending the time in prison.”

1MDB trial judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah said Najib was not a ‘humble employee’, but a person in exalted position who abused and betrayed the trust placed in him. — Picture by Yusof Isa

What factors did the judge consider?

1. The crime’s serious implications to society

Judge said 1MDB, which was founded in 2009 to promote Malaysia’s economic growth, instead became the “centre of one of the largest financial corruption and money laundering scandals in modern history”.

“The repercussions and consequences arising from the fallout of the scandal is still ongoing and there are current financial obligations that still need to be fulfilled. This will impact future generations of Malaysians as well,” the judge said, referring to the prime minister’s December 2, 2025 parliamentary remarks that around RM13 billion of 1MDB debt remains outstanding.

2. 1MDB financial scandal’s damage to Malaysia’s reputation

The judge said the complex web of financial transactions in the 1MDB case resulted in “colossal” financial losses, and “severe and enduring financial consequences” for Malaysia.

“It was described internationally as being ‘kleptocracy at its worst’, an unwanted blemish on the record of our beloved country’s otherwise sterling reputation on the world stage,” the judge said.

3. Najib’s abuse and betrayal of the trust given to him in his ‘exalted positions’

“At the heart of this scandal, stood not a humble employee of an organisation who saw an opportunity to exploit a flaw in the system, but a man exalted and who held the highest reins of power,” the judge said, referring to Najib.

The judge said Najib had simultaneously held three positions (prime minister, finance minister, 1MDB board of advisers’ chairman), used and exploited those positions to act and influence the 1MDB board “to carry out certain abnormal transactions with unholy haste”.

4. Najib’s previous conviction in the RM42 million SRC case, which involves a similar offence to that in the 1MDB trial

5. Najib’s nearly 47 years of public service and previous service as prime minister

But does Najib’s record of public service and contribution to the nation outweigh his breach of the trust given to him?

The judge said no, and stressed the more important need to discourage people from doing crime:

”After taking into account all these factors including the magnitude of the crime both in terms of the colossal sums involved and magnitude and scale of the repercussions from the scandal, including the ongoing financial obligations of the nation for the present and future generations, this court is of the view that a deterrent sentence is called for and this therefore outweighs the public service record and contribution to the service of the nation by the accused.”

6. Najib’s blaming of others for 1MDB scandal, lack of remorse

“This court has also to rightfully consider that the accused has not exhibited or displayed any remorse for the offences committed, having chosen instead to attach the blame for this scandal to others including the management of 1MDB.”

The judge instead said evidence in court clearly showed that Najib had orchestrated the siphoning of money from 1MDB through his proxy Low Taek Jho’s deception, and had worked “hand in hand” with and through Low to make a complex web of transactions which resulted in 1MDB funds eventually reaching Najib’s private bank account.

Before the judge decided on Najib’s sentence, his legal team had tried to argue that Najib did show remorse through his son’s public reading of his apology letter on October 24, 2024.

In that letter, Najib had reportedly apologised for the 1MDB debacle happening under his watch as prime minister, and said it is unfair for him to be held legally responsible and had hoped to be proved innocent.

7. Najib’s actions to cover up crimes when the 1MDB financial scandal first became public

The judge said Najib’s actions included disbanding a task force looking into the 1MDB scandal, and attempt to persuade Bank Negara Malaysia’s governor at the time to issue a statement to clear him of all wrongdoing.

After listing all these factors, the judge then decided on Najib’s jail sentence and fine in the 1MDB case.

What we know about Najib’s status now (SRC and 1MDB)

Najib is currently serving his reduced six-year jail term from the SRC case, with his imprisonment due to be completed in August 2028 or August 2029 (depending on whether he pays the RM50 million fine there).

Najib’s SRC jail term can end earlier if he shows good behaviour as a prisoner and his jail time is reduced by one-third.

The 1MDB trial judge has ordered that Najib immediately start serving his 15-year jail term, after his SRC jail time ends.

Najib has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence in the 1MDB case, but has not applied for a stay or pause on his 1MDB sentence.

No hearing date has been fixed for Najib’s 1MDB appeal, as it is still in the preliminary stages. The appeal is scheduled for case management on June 19 at the Court of Appeal.