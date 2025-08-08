KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Budget 2026 will address key findings by the Joint Ministerial Committee on Private Healthcare Costs (JMCPHC), with a focus on tackling the issue of rising healthcare costs.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in its Pre-Budget 2026 statement, said that the healthcare reform initiative aims to strengthen health security by ensuring access to affordable, equitable, and high-quality care.

“Key focus areas include enhancing protection for vulnerable groups, expanding access to affordable medicines, strengthening the primary care system in rural areas, digitalising healthcare services through telemedicine and electronic records, and preparing the system for future crises and an ageing population,” it said.

Additionally, Budget 2026 will support the implementation of the education reform agenda under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), with a clear objective of developing talent equipped to meet the needs of Malaysia’s high-growth, high-value (HGHV) sectors.

According to the ministry, the government is committed to improving educational outcomes across all segments of society, regardless of socio-economic background, while also strengthening students’ foundational learning.

It added that the government will continue efforts to strengthen foundational education support to bridge the achievement gap, particularly for vulnerable and underserved communities.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and lifelong learning will also be strengthened, in line with the national workforce strategy and the demands of future high-growth sectors.

The MOF also said that labour market reforms will focus on enhancing workforce marketability and expanding access to higher-income opportunities.

In addition to implementing the minimum wage, these efforts aim to promote sustainable wage growth, to improve living standards and strengthen household resilience in the long term.

This includes collaboration with industry to support career development, skills upgrading initiatives, and job structure reforms to foster balanced economic growth.

“The government remains committed to adapting its policies and strategies in response to the evolving dynamics of the current labour market,” said the ministry. — Bernama