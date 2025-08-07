KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The mother of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir will submit her mobile phone containing audio recordings of conversations with her daughter to investigators at the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters today.

Lawyers Hamid Ismail and Shahlan Jufri, who represent 45-year-old Noraidah Lamat, said the move aims to assist police in completing their investigation following the return of the investigation papers by the Attorney General’s Chambers yesterday, Sinar Harian reported.

"We thank the Attorney General’s Chambers for returning the initial full investigation report related to Zara’s death to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) yesterday, along with instructions to complete several specific matters before further action is taken," the lawyers said in a joint statement.

The lawyers also expressed hope that the return of the investigation papers would be followed by the steps requested in a letter they sent to Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar.

"This action aligns with one of the four requests we made in the 5 August 2025 letter to the Attorney General," they added.

They further urged that the other three requests be included in the instructions — namely, that the case be handled by an experienced investigator from Bukit Aman, that Zara’s grave be exhumed for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death, and that an inquest be held to assess whether there was criminal involvement.

Zara Qairina, 13, reportedly fell from the third floor of her school dormitory in Papar on July 16 and was pronounced dead the following day, amid widespread public concern over allegations that her death may have involved school bullying and a cover-up.