KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The mother of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir, Noraidah Lamat, arrived at the Karamunsing police station in Kota Kinabalu with her legal team to submit her mobile phone to investigators.

She was seen entering the police station at about 3.30pm, accompanied by her lawyers and NGO members, Berita Harian reported.

Noraidah was carrying a plastic bag believed to contain her mobile phone as she made her way into the station.

The phone is said to hold an audio recording of a conversation between Noraidah and her daughter, which reportedly took place before Zara’s death.

Authorities are expected to treat the recording as a key piece of evidence in their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the Form One student.

Zara Qairina, 13, was found dead after allegedly falling from the third floor of the dormitory building at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha in Limauan, Papar, on July 16.

The incident has sparked widespread speculation on social media, including claims of possible foul play and bullying.

The family, through their lawyers, has called for a more thorough investigation, including a reinvestigation of the case, the appointment of a senior investigator from Bukit Aman, and the initiation of an inquest to determine the true cause of death.