IPOH, August 7 — Muslims should not view artificial intelligence (AI) as a threat but as an opportunity, provided it is guided by divine revelation and aligned with Islamic principles, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Speaking at the launch of a national symposium on AI challenges, Saarani said that technological progress must be aligned with the principles of Maqasid Syariah, which prioritise the preservation of religion, life, intellect, lineage, and property.

“In line with this awareness, various digitalisation initiatives and the integration of AI are being actively strengthened at the national level.

“Efforts to enhance digital technology in the governance of religious affairs are now being vigorously implemented across the country,” he said at the event held at the Perak Royal Golf Club.

Saarani highlighted several digital initiatives already implemented at the state level that integrate technology with Islamic administrative affairs.

Through a collaboration between the state government and the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), the Perak Digital 2.0 Portal now offers an e-donation feature with dedicated QR codes, enabling Muslims to contribute to mosques safely and transparently.

He said JAIPk has also initiated early exposure to AI technology among its personnel to explore its potential in enhancing religious services.

This includes developing a Shariah-based virtual assistant to answer basic fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence) questions and assisting in filtering deviant social media content.

Further embracing modern technology, the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) has launched the MAIPk Bestari application, which allows for the digital payment of zakat fitrah, enhancing efficiency and convenience for payers.

In addition, Saarani noted that the Perak Digital application, specifically designed for state mosques, was upgraded in 2024 with new modules and enhanced security systems for managing data, activities, e-donations, and administration.

The Perak Mufti Department is also strengthening its staff's digital communication skills through comprehensive ICT training.