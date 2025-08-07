KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Strategic Framework and Care Action Plan in Malaysia 2026-2030, currently being developed by the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), is now in its final stage of preparation.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that various engagement sessions have been held to ensure the plan aligns with the country’s current and long-term needs, including the National Ageing Action Plan 2025-2045, which is currently being drafted.

“One of the key areas KPWKM will focus on is the establishment of an efficient and sustainable long-term care (LTC) service ecosystem.

“At the same time, the ministry is also planning to launch the National Action Plan for Senior Citizens 2026-2030, which will include elements such as safety and protection, lifelong learning, and intergenerational engagement and cohesion,” she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak), who asked the ministry to state the number of informal workers registered in the care economy sector and the ministry’s policies and preparations to address an ageing population.

Commenting on the number of informal workers in the care economy sector, Nancy said currently, no official data has been collected on care services provided by either formal or informal carers in the country.

However, she said data collection on care services will be one of the core components of the Strategic Framework and Care Action Plan 2026-2030.

“For the record, to date, KPWKM has recorded a total of 6,744 individuals who hold the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) in Care and Community Services, while another 43,869 individuals possess professional skills in child care.

“These individuals have the skills and qualifications to offer formal care services,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nancy said the official data available that can be used to identify informal caregivers is based on recipients of monthly assistance provided by the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“The government, through JKM, provides monthly welfare assistance to ease the burden of individuals caring for bedridden or critically ill family members under the Bedridden Patient Assistance scheme. As of April 2025, the government has disbursed RM59.6 million to 31,138 recipients,” she added. — Bernama