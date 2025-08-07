KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Police are searching for a man who abandoned his Mercedes-Benz car that was involved in a crash that killed a 17-year-old motorcyclist in Seremban.

The accident happened at about 6.45am yesterday along Jalan Temiang, near Simpang Bukit Jong, Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said.

According to Mohamad Hatta, the Mercedes-Benz driver lost control and crashed into the oncoming motorcycle, causing a fatal head-on collision.

The teenager, who was reportedly on his way to work at a nearby petrol station, died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Mohamad Hatta said the driver then fled the scene, leaving his car behind.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Police are calling for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist the investigation.