SEREMBAN, Aug 7 — Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced the completion of the country’s first dental specialist centre here today.

The centre, located on a 0.809-hectaresite next to the Seremban Health Clinic along Jalan Rasah here started construction on March 30, 2021 and was completed on April 15 by the Public Works Department (JKR) at a cost of RM32 million.

“The centre will begin operation next month and will offer specialist clinics (Orthodontics, Periodontics, Restorative Surgery, Public Dental Health), diagnostics and imaging services,” he said at the handover of the project to the Health Ministry (MOH) today, attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, state JKR director Datuk Ir Wan Hasnan Wan Musa and MOH Senior Undersecretary (Development) Datin Paduka Roslinah Md Jani.

He also said that the Public Works Ministry, under the JKR, specifically the Occupational Health Branch will implement 167 health facility projects in the country, costing RM18.05 billion, out of which 60 projects worth RM5.54 billion are in planning phase, 63 projects worth RM7.37 billion in construction phase and 44 projects costing RM5.14 billion in post construction phase.

Meanwhile, Roslinah said during her speech at the handover that the centre was the first new facility in the country to offer non-hospital-based dental specialist services and would function as a one-stop centre for such services in the Central Zone (Negeri Sembilan, Putrajaya and Melaka).

“The setting up of the centre will provide access to comprehensive dental specialist services for specialist referral cases from other dental health facilities in the areas involved, including from private dental clinics.

“The waiting period for patients and time between appointments can be reduced significantly with this centre from two months to only two or three weeks,” she said.

The centre is equipped with a skills lab, a unique facility that has never been available in other dental facilities till now, Roslinah added. — Bernama