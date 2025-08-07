MELAKA, Aug 7 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed an incident involving a Piper PA-28-181 aircraft, with the registration number 9M-SKR that was on a training flight at Melaka Airport today.

The CAAM said the aircraft, operated by Malaysian Flying Academy Sdn Bhd (MFA), had landed and skidded off the runway upon touchdown at 2.55pm today.

“There was one pilot on board and (he) is currently receiving medical treatment. The aircraft removal and a full runway inspection have been carried out to ensure safe operations of the airport.

“The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia (MOT) in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” the CAAM said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ayer Keroh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Saad Md Kassim said that the department received a call regarding the incident at 3.15pm and arrived at the location seven minutes later.

“Upon arriving, the group of seven firefighters were informed that the aircraft was sent to the workshop and we returned to the station after ensuring there was no danger at the runway,” he said. — Bernama