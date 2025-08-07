KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized four luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota Vellfire, without valid insurance and road tax during an operation in Shah Alam last night.

The seizures took place during a five-hour enforcement effort called “Ops Pengarah” that began at 8.30pm at the Kota Kemuning Toll Plaza along the Kesas Expressway, the New Straits Times reported.

JPJ officers first stopped a Mercedes-Benz S400 driven by a 41-year-old woman from China.

Checks revealed that the car had been without valid road tax or insurance for over a year.

The woman, who is married to a Malaysian, was also driving without a valid licence.

In another case, a 25-year-old Malaysian man was found driving a Toyota Vellfire MPV with expired road tax.

He claimed that his brother had purchased the vehicle three months ago by taking over the hire-purchase instalments from the previous owner.

The man added that he had asked the original owner to renew the road tax, but was told this could not be done due to unresolved summonses.

Both drivers had to book e-hailing rides home after JPJ officers impounded their vehicles on the spot.

Selangor RTD director Azrin Borhan said 16,735 cases of unlicensed driving and 25,338 road tax-related offences were recorded from January to July this year.

Yesterday, a transport safety group alleged that luxury vehicle owners often opt to forego obtaining insurance and road tax as it was cheaper to pay the RM300 fine each time they were caught.